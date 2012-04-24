UPDATE 1-Questcor Pharma profit rides on booming Acthar sales

* Q1 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.52
April 24 Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates as
adoption of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug Acthar
continued to rise.
First-quarter net income was $38.5 million, or 58 cents per
share, compared with $11.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in
the same period last year.
Excluding one-time items, Questcor earned 61 cents per
share, higher than the 52 cents per share anticipated by
analysts.
With this, the biopharmaceutical company has beaten
analysts' estimates for its earnings for five straight quarters.
Net sales more than doubled to $96 million, ahead of
analysts' estimates of $90.2 million.
The company shipped 4,111 vials of Acthar, which is approved
for the treatment of 19 different indications.
Shares in the Anaheim Hills, California-based company closed
at $41.66 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.