Quest CFO to step down at the end of May

March 14 Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics said Chief Financial Officer Robert Hagemann will leave the company at the end of May.

Quest will look both internally and externally for a new CFO, the company said.

"After 21 years with the company and almost 15 years as the CFO, we agreed now is a good time for a change," Hagemann, who will assist in identifying his successor, said in a statement.
