Quest Diagnostics profit tops estimates

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical laboratory-testing company, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in testing volume.
First-quarter net income was $159.1 million, or 99 cents per share. That compared with a net loss of $53.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year before, when results were brought down by charges.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.07 per share topped the average estimate of analysts by 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, the company named Stephen Rusckowski as its new chief executive, effective May 1, ending a long search. Rusckowski had been chief executive officer of Philips Healthcare, the largest unit of Philips Electronics NV, since 2006.
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w