UPDATE 5-Quest Diagnostics CEO to step down; shares jump

* Company begins search for new CEO

* Q3 adj EPS $1.13, tops Wall Street view by 2 cents

* Company boosts quarterly dividend by 70 percent

* Shares rise as much as 15 pct (Adds analyst comments, market capitalization)

By Susan Kelly

Oct 25 Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) said Chief Executive Officer Surya Mohapatra would step down, prompting speculation the No. 1 lab-testing company could be a takeover candidate and sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.

Quest said its board has formed a search committee that will consider internal and external candidates to succeed Mohapatra, who has led the company for seven years. Mohapatra will continue as chairman and CEO for up to six months.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend 70 percent, to 17 cents per share, and said it plans to return the majority of its future cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Mohapatra said Quest, which has struggled with sluggish revenue growth in the weak economy, did not anticipate making large acquisitions in the next few years and would focus instead on improving operating performance and integrating businesses it has already acquired.

Analysts said the Tuesday announcement of strategic changes fueled investor speculation that Quest, with a market capitalization of more than $8 billion, could become a buyout target, potentially attracting interest from private equity.

"The combination of the CEO stepping down and the change in direction on the use of cash flow fueled a response that this might create the opportunity for something strategic to happen," said Susquehanna Financial Group analyst A.J. Rice.

Rumors have focused on clinical testing rival Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) as a potential suitor. Analysts said a merger of the two largest U.S. laboratory companies might not pass antitrust scrutiny.

Quest shares were up 11 percent at $56.58 in afternoon trading, off an earlier high of $58.69.

FACING CHALLENGES

Jefferies analyst Arthur Henderson said Mohapatra is stepping down at a time when laboratory service providers face increasing pressure from managed care companies to reduce testing costs, as well as uncertainty about potential government reimbursement cuts tied to health reform.

"We are at an inflection point here in healthcare services, in the lab services in particular," Henderson said.

Speaking of Mohapatra, the analyst added: "He's made a very honorable, thoughtful decision, with the board's advice, that now's the time to pass the torch to someone else."

Quest and LabCorp are also contending with fierce competition from smaller, specialized labs.

"We are not surprised by the resignation, as we saw increased pressure on (Quest) as its market leadership position has been declining," said Standard & Poor's Equity Research analyst Jeffrey Loo.

Quest said third-quarter net income fell to $171.8 million, or $1.07 per share, from $198 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items and a tax benefit, earnings were $1.13 per share, 2 cents above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 2.2 percent to $1.9 billion, helped by two acquisitions. Testing volume decreased 1.2 percent.

Quest and other lab-testing companies have suffered as Americans visited the doctor less frequently in the weak economy.

Madison, New Jersey-based Quest expects 2011 earnings, excluding items, of $4.30 to $4.35 a share, at the higher end of its previous forecast of $4.25 to $4.35. Analysts were looking for $4.21.

The company continues to expect revenue to increase 1.5 percent for the full year. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Matthew Lewis, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)