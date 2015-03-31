版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 18:21 BJT

Quintiles, Quest Diagnostics to form clinical trial labs joint venture

March 31 Medical tests maker Quest Diagnostics Inc and contract research company Quintiles said they were combining their clinical trial laboratory operations in a joint venture.

Quintiles will own 60 percent of the joint venture, with Quest owning the rest, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐