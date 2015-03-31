Quintiles, Quest Diagnostics to form clinical trial labs joint venture

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Medical tests maker Quest Diagnostics Inc and contract research company Quintiles said they were combining their clinical trial laboratory operations in a joint venture.
Quintiles will own 60 percent of the joint venture, with Quest owning the rest, the companies said on Tuesday.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.