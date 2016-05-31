Lab stocks Quest, LabCorp shine as testing outlook brightens

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Shares of Quest Diagnostics and
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings have been on a roll
as analysts point to improving business trends for the U.S.
clinical-lab testing industry stalwarts.
Their share gains have also come as a competitive threat
from Theranos, an upstart rival in the sector, appears to have
diminished. Next, the shares face a test of their own: an
impending Medicare reimbursement decision.
This year, Quest shares have climbed 8.5 percent and
LabCorp has risen 3.5 percent, against a 1.4 percent drop
for the S&P 500 healthcare sector.
Both established companies have been buoyed by a broad
resurgence in medical testing volume - now running up almost 2
percent annually after several flat years, according to William
Blair analyst Amanda Murphy.
The industry has had a broad pick-up in volume as a result
of more people seeking health care, said Morningstar analyst
Debbie Wang.
"We are just seeing a trend that seems to have legs," Wang
said.
Analysts also point to moves by investors away from biotech
and some pharmaceutical companies, which have been pressured by
criticisms over drug pricing and lagged the broader sector this
year, to areas of healthcare seen as more immune to such
concerns, as also likely benefiting shares of Quest and LabCorp.
The shares have been gaining amid controversy facing
Theranos, which has been seen as a potential disruptor in the
lab-testing sector by offering less invasive tests, using only a
small amount of blood, and low costs.
Since October, when a Wall Street Journal article raised
questions about Theranos' technology, Quest shares are up 25
percent, adding $2 billion to its market capitalization, while
LabCorp has climbed 15 percent, building $1.8 billion in company
value.
"We did have some concerns that (Theranos) could pick away
at some profitable business in a way that would not be helpful
to either of those companies' long-term growth profiles," said
Dave Perkins, a research analyst and co-portfolio manager at
Weitz Investment Management in Omaha, a longtime LabCorp owner.
"It certainly hasn't hurt their stock prices that this
hard-to-perfectly-handicap risk has become less of one."
MEDICARE TEST LOOMS
Quest and LabCorp process a wealth of diagnostic tests, from
routine blood cholesterol exams to specialized genetic ones.
Quest posted revenue of $7.5 billion last year, while LabCorp
reported $8.5 billion in revenue, helped by its recent
acquisition of Covance, which conducts studies for drugmakers.
Momentum in the two companies' shares could falter if a
forthcoming U.S. decision on Medicare reimbursement goes against
them.
The U.S. government is expected to issue its rule any day on
reimbursement for lab-testing services under the Medicare health
program for the elderly. Medicare represents about 12 percent of
revenue for Quest Diagnostics and 9 percent for LabCorp,
according to Piper Jaffray.
If the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services keep the
initial proposal, which calculates payments without including
the higher rates paid to hospital labs, Quest and LabCorp shares
could suffer, analysts said.
While more expensive than a few months ago, the shares may
not be so pricy from a historical perspective. At 14.8 times
next 12 months' earnings estimates, Quest is trading above its
three-year average price-to-earnings ratio, but below levels for
most of early 2015 and lower than the 16.4 times for the S&P 500
.
LabCorp shares look more attractive on that basis. They
trade at 13.9 times forward earnings estimates, still slightly
lower than their three-year average.
"The stock looked inexpensive relative to our estimate of
the company's intrinsic value," said Perkins, whose firm has
added to its LabCorp holdings. "It feels like a pretty stable
place to be."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)