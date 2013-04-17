Quest 1st-qtr profit misses estimates

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc's first-quarter profit missed Wall Street's average estimate as Medicare reimbursement cuts ate into its revenue.
Excluding items, Quest reported a quarterly profit of 89 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The No. 1 laboratory testing company in the United States is facing a narrowing customer base as hospital operators buy physician practices.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.