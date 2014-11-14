BRIEF-Questerre Energy: Production in the quarter averaged 849 boe/d

Nov 14 Questerre Energy Corp

* Says daily volumes in Q3 averaged 849 boe/d with approximately 100 bbls/d shut-in at Antler and Pierson due to weather

* Says production in the quarter averaged 849 boe/d with cash flow from operations of $2.6 million

* Says expects payout times will be longer with the recent drop in oil prices

* Says board has decided defer a full development plan at Kakwa North

* "Anticipates production from the Kakwa-Resthaven area should grow in the fourth quarter"

* "Oil sales revenue decreased in the third quarter of 2014 compared with 2013"