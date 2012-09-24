Questerre says won't be affected by stricter Quebec fracking ban

Sept 24 Any further restrictions on developing
Quebec's shale gas resources are unlikely to affect the business
plans of Canada's Questerre Energy, the company's chief
executive said in a statement issued on Monday.
Questerre Chief Executive Michael Binnion was responding to
remarks by Quebec's natural resources minister who said last
week she does not believe hydraulic fracturing or fracking, the
method widely used to extract shale gas, is safe.
Quebec, site of the gas-rich Utica and Lorraine shale gas
formations, already has a moratorium using fracking as a panel
studies the environmental impact.
Recommendations were expected by 2014, but the remarks by
Natural Resource Minister Martine Ouellet signalled that
Quebec's newly elected separatist government wants to put more
restrictions on the shale gas industry.
"We were disappointed to hear that the minister does not
believe modern completion techniques can ever be done safely,"
Binnion said in a statement.
"There is already a moratorium in Quebec. So the minister's
comments about a moratorium have no impact on our business
plan," he added.
Companies including Talisman Energy Inc and
Questerre Energy Corp have suspended most operations in the
province while a policy on gas development is hammered out.