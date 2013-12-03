版本:
BRIEF-Questerre announces flow-through equity offering

Dec 3 Questerre

* The company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase, on a guaranteed agency basis, 5.1 million Common Shares, to be issued on a flow-through basis (the "CEE Flow-Through Shares"), at $1.55 per CEE Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.905 million.

* The gross proceeds of the CEE Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("Qualifying Expenditures") prior to December 31, 2014 on Questerre's properties.

* The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the CEE Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013
