2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Questerre announces proposed private placement of up to 23.5 million shares

Nov 20 Questerre Energy Corp : * Announces proposed private placement * Says placement will consist of the issuance of up to 23.5 million common

shares of the company * Intends to use net proceeds to primarily fund development of its liquids-rich

montney acreage in the kakwa-resthaven area * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
