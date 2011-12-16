REFILE-Questerre enters oil-shale deal in United States

OSLO, DEC 16 - OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed Questerre Energy Corp said it has signed a letter of intend with oil-shale specialist Red Leaf Resources to gain a 10% working interest in developing of Red Leaf's 5,120 acres in the U.S. state of Wyoming.

"Through this letter of intent, we will participate, both directly and indirectly, in the development of an existing oil shale project and a new project both in the western United States," Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

"We will also have access to the processes and technology for any oil shale projects developed by Questerre."

Canada-based Questerre said that under the deal it may also acquire a $25 million equity interest in Red Leaf through participation in the company's planned financing.

"Subject to participation by a super major for approximately US$400 million, Questerre would invest US$25 million," it said.