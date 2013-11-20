版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Questfire Energy Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 20 Questfire Energy Corp : * Announces 2013 third quarter financial results * Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $14 million versus $138,123 * Qtrly loss per share $0.03 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
