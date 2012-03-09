版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Quest Software to go private for $2 bln

March 9 Quest Software Inc said it has entered into an agreement with Insight Venture Partners to go private in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion, sending Quest's shares up 22 percent in morning trade.

The enterprise systems management software maker said stockholders will receive $23 per share, an 18.5 percent premium to its $19.40 closing price on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

