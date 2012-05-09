版本:
2012年 5月 9日

Quest Software gets proposals during go-shop period

May 9 Quest Software Inc, which agreed to be bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, said it received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period.

"The alternative proposals are reasonably expected to lead to a superior proposal," the enterprise systems management software maker said in a statement.

