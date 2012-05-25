Dell in talks to buy Quest Software - report

May 25 Dell Inc is in talks to buy Quest Software Inc, which had earlier agreed to be bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Quest said earlier this month it had received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period following the offer from the private investment firm.

Dell has been seen by analysts as one of the possible bidders for Quest, whose backup and security software offerings would complement Dell's product portfolio.

Analysts have also named BMC Software Inc, CA Inc , Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as other possible bidders.

Dell could not be immediately reached for comment.

Quest shares were up 4 percent at $26.15 in premarket trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.