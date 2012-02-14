UPDATE 1-Quest 4th-qtr profit misses Street, CEO steps down

* Q4 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.52

Feb 13 Quest Software Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that narrowly missed analysts' expectations, hurt by higher costs, but forecast 2012 revenue ahead of estimates.

Separately, the enterprise systems management software maker said Doug Garn, its chief executive of three years, is stepping down due to poor health.

Executive Chairman Vinny Smith, who held the top job at Quest from 1997 to 2008, will replace Garn.

Quest expects revenue to grow in the range of 8.5 percent to 10 percent for 2012. This implies revenue of $930.3 million to $943.1 million for the period, compared with analysts' estimates of $927.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's fourth-quarter net income was $12.6 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $37 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Quest earned 51 cents a share.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $245.9 million. Operating costs increased 5 percent to $167 million.

Analysts on an average expected earnings of 52 cents a share, on revenue of 243.7 million.

Shares of the Aliso Viejo, California-based company, which competes with CA Inc and Symantec Corp, closed at $21.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.