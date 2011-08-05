RPT-UPDATE 1-Quetzal Energy says CEO steps down

(Repeats for wider distribution)
* Robert Szczuczko steps down as CEO
* Ron MacMicken named interim CEO
Aug 5 Quetzal Energy Ltd , previously
known as Southampton Ventures Inc, said Robert Szczuczko stepped
down as its chief executive, and the oil and gas exploration
company named Ron MacMicken interim president and CEO.
Szczuczko, who was the CEO since 2009, will also step down
as the director of the corporation.
Quetzal, which has projects in Guatemala and Colombia, said
MacMicken is currently a director at two Colombia-based oil and
gas exploration companies.
Shares of Quetzal closed at 7 Canadian cents on Friday on
the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)