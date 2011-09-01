UPDATE 2-Quiksilver Q3 profit misses estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.08
Sept 1 Quiksilver Inc reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as higher input costs
pulled down margins, but the retailer forecast growth from
emerging markets.
Third-quarter net income attributable to Quiksilver, which
makes surf and other action sports-inspired clothes, was $10.4
million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $8.3 million, or 6
cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $503.3 million as Quiksilver's
namesake brand, Roxy and others brands sold well, especially in
the emerging markets.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 8 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $472.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins dipped to 50.7 percent in the quarter from
52.3 percent last year.
Shares of Quiksilver the Huntington Beach, California-based
company, which competes with PacSun and Zumiez
, closed at $4.12 on Thursday on New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)