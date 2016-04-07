Quicksilver closes bankruptcy sale after gas pipeline deal

| WILMINGTON, Del., April 7
WILMINGTON, Del., April 7 Bankrupt energy
producer Quicksilver Resources Inc has sold its U.S.
assets to private equity firm BlueStone Natural Resources II,
after the buyer struck a new contract for transporting
Quicksilver's gas.
Midstream companies that gather and process natural gas have
been watching the case over fears of a precedent-setting court
ruling that would allow bankrupt producers to shed unwanted
contracts with pipeline operators.
Wednesday's agreement removes that threat, and clears the
way for Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Bluestone to acquire Quicksilver's
assets for $245 million.
BlueStone, an affiliate of Natural Gas Partners, had said it
would only close the deal if Quicksilver obtained a court order
ending its "very above-market" gathering contract with midstream
operator Crestwood Equity Partners.
Houston-based Crestwood said in a statement on Wednesday it
agreed to a 10-year deal with BlueStone, which agreed to reopen
closed wells and not reduce production for economic reasons
before 2019.
"The partnership with BlueStone provides visibility to
regaining volume growth," said Robert Phillips, Crestwood's
chief executive officer. He said the terms were in line with
previously announced guidance.
Crestwood shares were up 6.4 percent at $11.38 in mid-day
Nasdaq trade.
Energy prices have plummeted 60 percent since 2014 and
drilling has tailed off. Many producers are still paying for
pipeline capacity they no longer need due to long-term
contracts, which have been difficult to renegotiate.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver became one of the first
producers to challenge a pipeline deal using Chapter 11 and a
ruling from the Delaware Bankruptcy Court could have set a
precedent and shifted negotiating leverage.
In March, a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in New York ruled Sabine
Oil & Gas Corp could use Chapter 11 to end gathering
agreements, the only major decision in the current energy
downturn.
Wednesday's deal also ended a potentially precedent-setting
threat to bring regulators into the dispute, which covered a
pipeline network in Texas's Barnett Shale.
BlueStone's attorney had said that once the Crestwood
agreement was rejected, the buyer planned to ask the Texas
Railroad Commission to impose new contract terms for use of the
pipes, which gather gas directly from Quicksilver's wells.
Crestwood's legal team called the threat a negotiating
tactic.
Quicksilver, which filed for bankruptcy a year ago, valued
its assets in 2014 at $1.2 billion. The sale to BlueStone
excluded Quicksilver's Canadian assets, which accounted for 14
percent of it revenues.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Alan
Crosby)