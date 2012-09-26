版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Quicksilver Resources B2 CFR

Sept 26 Quicksilver Resources Inc : * Moody's confirms Quicksilver Resources inc.'s b2 cfr with a negative outlook * Rpt-moody's confirms quicksilver resources, inc.'s b2 cfr with a negative

outlook

