CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Quicksilver resources Q2 beats Street

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to clarify that the company's adjusted revenue, not revenue, is comparable with analysts' estimates)
* Q2 Adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.05
* Q2 Adj rev $229.3 mln vs est $218.8 mln
* Sees Q3 production up 3 pct sequentially
Aug 8 Quicksilver Resources Inc posted market-beating results, helped by higher natural gas production and lower costs, and the gas-focused energy company expects quarterly production for the current quarter to be higher than that in the previous quarter.
Quicksilver expects third-quarter production volumes to rise 3 percent sequentially to 425-435 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed).
Natural gas companies have benefited from higher realised prices for natural gas NGc1, which were up about 3 percent during April-June.
Average daily production for the second-quarter rose 19 percent to 417 mmcfed.
April-June net income increased by a fourth to $109 million, or 61 cents a share, from $87 million, or 49 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 7 cents a share.
Quicksilver, which owns properties in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming as wells as Canada's Alberta and British Columbia, said revenue rose 9 percent to $248 million. Adjusted revenue was $229.3 million.
Analysts on average were projecting earnings of 5 cents a share on revenue of $218.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said general and administrative expenses decreased by 22 percent.
Shares of the Fort Worth-Texas based company closed at $11.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
