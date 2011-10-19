UPDATE 1-Quicksilver to spin off assets, raise $400 mln

(Follows alerts)
Oct 19 Quicksilver Resources Inc said it
intends to create a master limited partnership (MLP) by spinning
off a portion of its Barnett shale assets as the gas-focused
company looks to pay off debt.
The cash-crunched company plans to generate more than $400
million through an IPO of the MLP. The company intends to file
for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission this
year.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has about $940 million
in public debt, which it expects to eliminate over the next two
years.
The company's long-term debt stands at $1.83 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Quicksilver shares closed at $8.16 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
