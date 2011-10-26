版本:
CORRECTED-(Oct 25)-BRIEF-Quidel reports Q3 results

(In October 25 story, corrects estimate in third bullet to a loss of 5 cents, from a loss of 3 cents, making it clear that the results beat the consensus estimate for EPS as well as revenue)

Oct 25 Quidel Corp : * Reports third quarter 2011 financial results * Q3 loss per share $0.03 * Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $33.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.3 million * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

