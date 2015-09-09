UPDATE 2-Quiksilver seeks bankruptcy, cedes control to creditors

(Recasts throughout with details from court filings)

By Tom Hals

Sept 9 Struggling surfwear maker Quiksilver Inc put its U.S. units in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday and said it plans to cut its debt by ceding ownership of the company to its noteholders, led by Oaktree Capital Management.

The company said it plans to finance its operations during its bankruptcy through a $175 million loan from affiliates of Bank of America and Oaktree, a private equity firm.

Huntington Beach, California-based Quiksilver markets its boardshorts and t-shirts to surfing and skateboarding enthusiasts, but has been losing customers to fast-fashion retailers like Hennes & Mauritz.

The company has struggled to turn itself around since 2013 by selling non-core operations such as the Hawk brand, and said it took a hit from a labor dispute at U.S. West Coast ports.

Quiksilver joins a wave of retailers catering to teen and young adult shoppers that have succumbed to bankruptcy, including Body Central Corp, Deb Stores, dELiA*s Inc, Cache Inc and Wet Seal Inc.

The company plans to close 27 U.S. stores during its bankruptcy, according to court documents. Quiksilver said it entered bankruptcy with 266 full-price stores globally, 75 of which are in the United States. It also has 47 U.S. factory outlets and 100 outlets outside the United States.

The company said in court filings it will soon unveil a bankruptcy exit plan that will convert about $279 million in secured notes into equity. Oaktree, which specializes in turning around companies in financial straits, owns 73 percent of the secured notes.

Existing shares, which have lost nearly 80 percent of their value this year, will be canceled.

Quiksilver traces its roots to Australia in 1969, when Alan Green created his first boardshorts and borrowed the name from the American psychedelic rock band Quicksilver Messenger Service. The brand launched in the United States in 1976.

Sales outside the United States accounted for 66 percent of the company's net revenues in 2014. Non-U.S. operations are not part of the bankruptcy filings and Quiksilver said the European and Asia-Pacific businesses "remain strong."

Quiksilver said it hired FTI Consulting Inc as its restructuring adviser, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as its legal advisor and Peter J. Solomon Company as its investment banker.

The company listed assets of $337 million and liabilities of $826 million.

The case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-11880. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee & Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Meredith Mazzilli)