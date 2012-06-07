UPDATE 1-Quiksilver posts narrower quarterly loss

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 vs est profit $0.01
* Revenue up 3 pct to $492.2 mln
June 7 Sportswear retailer Quiksilver Inc
reported a quarterly loss, though analysts expected a
profit, as the company continued to be pressured by higher costs
and a tough economic environment hurt sales in Europe.
Quiksilver, which missed Wall Street estimates for the
fourth quarter in a row, however, said it expects to reduce
inventory levels in the second half on a strong fall season.
Second-quarter loss narrowed to $5.1 million, or 3 cents per
share, from a $83.3 million, or 51 cents per share, last year.
The company, which sells branded apparel, footwear,
accessories and snowboards, reported a loss of 2 cents per
share, excluding items.
Gross margin contracted to 49.2 percent from 54.8 percent.
Revenue grew 3 percent to $492.2 million. But European
revenue fell 6 percent to $195.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting Quiksilver to earn 1 cent
per share on a revenue of $495.87 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Huntington Beach, California-based company
closed at $2.44 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.