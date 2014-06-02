Quiksilver reports bigger loss, shares fall

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
June 2 Apparel and accessories retailer Quiksilver Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower wholesale sales in North America and Europe, sending its shares down 27 percent in extended trading on Monday.
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Quiksilver widened to $46 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $33 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $408.2 million. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned