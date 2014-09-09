版本:
BRIEF-Quindell wins Court judgement against Gotham City Research

Sept 9 Quindell Plc

* Court judgement won against Gotham City Research

* Process of evaluation of quantum in damages will begin at end of november 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
