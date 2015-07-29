UK's Quintain in takeover talks with U.S.-based Lone Star -Sky News

July 29 Quintain Estates and Development Plc is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a deal that could value the London property group at more than 600 million pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News reported on Tuesday.

U.S.-based Lone Star had been examining an offer for Quintain for several months as it sees potential in the London-based company's land around Wembley Stadium, Sky News said, citing a source. (bit.ly/1IpEZl6)

The deal, which is close to being agreed upon, could be confirmed as soon as Wednesday, Sky News reported.

Morgan Stanley is advising Lone Star, while JPMorgan Chase & Co and Lazard are acting as financial advisers for Quintain, the report said.

Lone Star and Quintain could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.6408 pounds) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)