UK's Quintain in takeover talks with U.S.-based Lone Star -Sky News

July 29 Quintain Estates and Development Plc
is in talks to be bought by private equity firm Lone
Star Funds in a deal that could value the London property group
at more than 600 million pounds ($936.30 million), Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Lone Star had been examining an offer for
Quintain for several months as it sees potential in the
London-based company's land around Wembley Stadium, Sky News
said, citing a source. (bit.ly/1IpEZl6)
The deal, which is close to being agreed upon, could be
confirmed as soon as Wednesday, Sky News reported.
Morgan Stanley is advising Lone Star, while JPMorgan Chase &
Co and Lazard are acting as financial advisers for Quintain, the
report said.
Lone Star and Quintain could not immediately be reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.6408 pounds)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)