Lone Star to buy property firm Quintain for $1.1 bln

LONDON, July 29 Quintain Estates and Development is to be bought by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, the London property group said on Wednesday, after receiving a bid valuing the firm at around 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

Quintain holds land around London's Wembley Stadium, which Lone Star said represented an attractive urban renewable project.

The cash bid by Lone Star real estate fund IV of 131 pence a share represents a premium of approximately 22.4 per cent to the closing price of 107 pence per Quintain share on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Quintain's directors are to recommend the offer unanimously, it said.

"The proposed acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Lone Star to gain further exposure to residential and commercial assets in London," said Angus Dodd, of Lone Star Europe Acquisitions LLP.

Quintain is being advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Lazard. Morgan Stanley is advising Lone Star.

($1 = 0.6412 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)