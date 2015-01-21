版本:
MOVES-Simon Carter to join Quintain Estates as finance director

Jan 21 British property investment firm Quintain Estates & Development Plc appointed Simon Carter its finance director, effective May 26.

Simon will join the company from British Land Co Plc , where he is the head of strategy, Quintain said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
