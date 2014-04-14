BRIEF-Quintain, Keystone form residential JV at London's Wembley Park

LONDON, April 14 Quintain Estates And Development Plc

* Established a 50:50 joint venture with keystone developers s.a. At wembley park

* £22.7 million will be paid for residential plot and £9.5 million for associated infrastructure

* Homes will be retained by quintain and managed as high quality private rental sector accommodation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)