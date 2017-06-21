Quintiles IMS explores sale of contract sales business -sources

| June 21
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical
market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is
exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value
it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The sale process comes as Quintiles IMS seeks to prune some
of its non-core businesses in the wake of the $17.6 billion
merger last year that saw IMS Health Holdings Inc and Quintiles
Transnational Holdings Inc combine.
Contract sales organizations have been under pressure in
recent years, as large pharmaceutical companies increasingly
rely on their own internal salesforce.
Quintiles IMS has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc to carry out a sale process for the contract sales
business, which is still in the early stages, four sources said,
cautioning that no deal is certain.
The business for sale has 12-month earnings before interest,
depreciation, and amortization of around $100 million, the
sources said. Private equity firms have expressed interest in
the auction, the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Quintiles IMS, which is based in
Danbury, Connecticut and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina,
did not respond to a request for comment. Goldman Sachs
declined to comment.
The Quintiles and IMS merger is so far proving to be a win
for the combined company, which says it has added $400 million
in revenues that it otherwise would not have obtained thanks to
its new capabilities. Quintiles IMS now has a market
capitalization of $19.4 billion.
The merger was largely aimed at giving Quintiles contract
research business access to IMS's rich streams of drug use data
to help it better plan clinical trials and build a case for why
its clients' drugs are differentiated from the competition.
The pharmaceutical outsourcing industry has been undergoing
a wave of consolidation, largely driven by contract researchers,
as pharmaceutical companies cut costs, reduce clinical trial
times and expand their research and development presence around
the world.
Earlier this week, buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management
agreed to buy contract researcher Parexel International Corp
for around $4.5 billion.
Last month, INC Research Holdings Inc agreed to
merge with inVentiv Health Inc in a $4.6 billion deal.
