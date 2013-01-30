Quintiles pick MS, Barclays, JPM for IPO-sources

NEW YORK Jan 30 Quintiles Transnational Corp,
the largest provider of testing services to drugmakers, has
chosen Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan
Chase & Co as joint bookrunners for a planned initial
public offering, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Quintiles, owned by private equity investors that include
Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, held "bake-off" talks with
investment banks to appoint bookrunners for an IPO, Reuters
reported last week.
The proposed offering would come five years after Bain and
TPG became lead investors in Quintiles in January 2008, when One
Equity Partners sold its stake in the Durham, North
Carolina-based company.
Bain was not immediately reached for comment. TPG, Morgan
Stanley, Barclays and JPMorgan declined comment. The sources
asked not to be named because the matter is not public.