Quintiles shares rise 10 pct in market debut

May 9 Shares of drug research company Quintiles Transnational Holdings rose as much as 10 percent in its market debut, valuing the company at about $5.70 billion.

The Durham, North Carolina-based clinical trials company is the largest of the 11 IPOs expected to be priced this week. The week could see the highest IPO volume since late 2007, according to market data firm Ipreo.

Other offerings that have been priced this week include those of residential mortgage company PennyMac Financial Services Inc and biotech company Receptos Inc.

Quintiles raised $947 million in its IPO, more than planned, as it had priced 23.7 million shares at $40 each, compared with its plan to sell 19.7 million shares at $36 to $40 each.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters to the offering.