Quintiles' quarterly profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley's FY 2016 total compensation was $28.85 mln - SEC filing
Oct 31 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc , the world's largest medical contract research provider, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it signed more contracts.
Net income attributable to Quintiles rose to $66.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $52.1 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mU5sbZ) Further company coverage:
* Impax announces favorable ruling regarding patent validity for Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray