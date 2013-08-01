Medical research firm Quintiles beats estimates

Aug 1 Medical contract research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings beat Wall Street estimates with its first quarterly results since going public in May, helped by a 13 percent net rise in new business.

The company reported net income of $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter. Revenue was $1.29 billion.

Excluding certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $942.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.