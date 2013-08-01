UPDATE 1-Quintiles profit rises as drug developers outsource research

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Second-quarter adj profit/share $0.50 vs est $0.46
* Revenue $1.29 bln vs est $942.9 mln
* Sees 2013 service revenue $3.76 bln-$3.81 bln vs est $3.81 bln
* Sees 2013 adj profit/share of $1.95-$2.05 vs est $1.88
Aug 1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings, the world's largest medical contract research provider, forecast a higher full-year profit than analysts had expected as more drugmakers use its services.
Quintiles, reporting as a public company for the first time, said new business rose 13 percent in the second quarter. Margins improved and adjusted net income rose in double-digit percentage terms, Chief Executive Tom Pike said in a statement.
The company, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in May, has won business from cost-conscious pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are choosing to outsource clinical development of their drugs.
Its smaller peer, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, cited the same reason for the better-than-expected quarterly profit that it reported on Wednesday.
Durham, North Carolina-based Quintiles raised $947 million in its initial public offering. Its shares closed at $44.85 on Wednesday, worth 6.5 percent more than at the end of their first day of trading on May 9.
The company has a market value of $5.94 billion and says it has helped to develop or commercialize all of the top 50 best-selling drugs on the market.
On Thursday, Quintiles forecast a 2013 adjusted profit in a range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share on service revenues of $3.76 billion to $3.81 billion.
Analysts expected a full-year profit of $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported net income of $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter. Revenue was $1.29 billion.
Excluding certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $942.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.