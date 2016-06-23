Qunar Cayman Islands receives go-private offer

June 23 Chinese online travel agency Qunar
Cayman Islands Ltd said on Thursday a unit of private
equity fund Ocean Imagination LP offered to take the company
private.
The offer of $30.39 per American depositary share represents
a premium of 15 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.
The offer is for the ordinary shares of Qunar not
beneficially owned by the "significant shareholders", or
shareholders accounting for a majority voting power in the
company, Qunar said.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)