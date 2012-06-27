版本:
New Issue-QVC Inc sells $500 mln notes

June 27 QVC Inc on Wednesday sold
$500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: QVC INC 

AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/02/2022
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/02/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 5.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012 
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 349.9 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

