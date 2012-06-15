版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 20:51 BJT

New Issue - Qwest Corp sells $400 mln in notes

June 15 Qwest Corp on Thursday sold $400
million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $200 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: QWEST CORP 	
	
AMT $400 MLN     COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY    07/01/2052   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/25/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

