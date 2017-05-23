BofA, HSBC, Intel, others invest $107 mln in blockchain startup R3

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 Financial and technology
companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc
, HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and
Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup
which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain
technology, it said on Tuesday.
Over 40 institutions from more than 15 countries
participated in the first two tranches of the New York company's
fundraising round, making it one of the largest investments in a
blockchain company to date, R3 said in a statement.
The third and final tranche will open later this year.
Other major investors and companies leading the deal include
ING Groep NV, Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú
Unibanco SA, Natixis SA, Barclays Plc
, UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co, R3
said.
R3 launched in September 2015 with the backing of nine of
the world's largest investment banks seeking to make their
operations more efficient with new technology, and its
membership has rapidly grown to about 80 financial institutions.
It aims to raise $150 million from members and strategic
investors, and give them a 60 percent stake.
An R3 spokesman declined to disclose the company's
valuation.
Blockchain, best known as the system underpinning digital
currency bitcoin, is a public online ledger of transactions
maintained by a network of computers on the internet. Financial
firms hope that the nascent technology can reduce the cost and
complexity of burdensome processes such as international
payments and securities settlement.
The completion of the first two tranches follows the
departure of several large banks from R3 over the past few
months, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc Banco Santander SA and Morgan Stanley
The banks have internal blockchain projects or investments
in other similar startups.
State Street Corp has also left the group, the R3
spokesman added.
"This year we will have pilot projects and early production
phase products in the market," R3 Chief Executive David Rutter
said in an interview. But "we are a couple of years away until
we see massively impactful products," he added.
Skeptics have warned that it might take many years for the
financial industry to reap significant benefits from blockchain.
"Distributed ledger technology is well suited for some uses
case but it will not be the answer for everything," Kaushalya
Somasundaram, head of fintech partnerships and strategy at HSBC,
said in an interview.
