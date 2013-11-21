FOREX-Draghi comments lift euro; Dollar up vs yen on Fed minutes

* Euro rises as Draghi plays down risk of negative deposit
rates
* Dollar/yen hits highest since July after Fed minutes
* Minutes revive prospect of U.S. stimulus tapering soon
* Aussie falls; RBA's Stevens says open-minded on
intervention
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 21 The euro rose on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down the
possibility of the central bank implementing negative deposit
rates.
This caused the dollar to cut earlier gains against the
euro, though it hit a four-month high against the yen after U.S.
Federal Reserve minutes suggested policymakers may be able to
start scaling back stimulus soon.
Speaking in Berlin, the ECB's Draghi said the possibility of
negative deposit rates was discussed at the last policy meeting
and there had been no news since then. He said the central bank
did not see deflation materialising.
The comments were interpreted as differing from an unsourced
report on Wednesday, which said the ECB may consider making
banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight and caused the euro
to fall. An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3460, recovering
from an earlier one-week low of $1.3399.
"The fact that Draghi is saying he's not worried about
deflation has pushed the euro higher," said Chris Turner, head
of currency strategy at ING.
"But I think the euro has overreacted to these comments and
may pull back."
Buoyed by the Fed minutes, the dollar rose to 100.93 yen
, its highest since late July. It was last up 0.8 percent
on the day at 100.80 yen.
The yen came under strong selling pressure after the Fed
minutes, with market players expecting Japanese monetary policy
to remain ultra-loose for some time to come.
"A lot of people would like to take dollar/yen higher, and
that's where the focus will be," Nordea's Christensen said.
He also said he expected any euro losses to be limited,
keeping it within its recent $1.33-$1.36 range for now.
The euro rose 1 percent against the yen to 135.69
yen, coming close to a four-year peak of 135.95 yen.
Earlier weak French business activity data was offset by
better-than-expected German business activity, although a weak
reading for the euro zone as a whole continued to point to a
fragile economic recovery.
Sterling hit a four-year high of 162.75 yen.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent
to a two-month low of $0.9256 after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens said he was "open-minded" on intervention
to push the currency lower.