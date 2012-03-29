RAB hedge fund cuts back holdings after bumper Q1

* Cuts holdings in New Millennium Iron Corp, Trevali Mining
* Fund up 20.9 pct in first two months of the year
* Management company delisted last year after assets slumped
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, March 29 RAB Capital's flagship Special
Situations hedge fund has cut its holdings in some commodity
stocks after a rebound in markets this year.
However, managers of the once high-flying fund, led by
Philip Richards, said they were still bullish long-term.
After a near 10 percent rally in the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index between mid-December and
end-February, Richards and his team said in an investor letter
from its feeder fund that the natural resources-focused
fund had cut back some positions.
"During the month (of February) the fund took the
opportunity to capitalize on the strong markets in order to
realise cash," they said in the letter.
The move echoed profit-taking by a number of top-performing
hedge fund managers this year, keen to lock in winnings from a
first quarter rally after last year's choppy markets.
This year RAB's Special Situations fund has again been one
of the top-performing hedge funds, with a 12 percent gain in
February and returns for the first two months of 20.9 percent.
The fund sold around one-third of its position in New
Millennium Iron Corp, whose shares soared after saying
its joint venture with Tata Steel was progressing on time.
It also took profits in Trevali Mining after a 67
percent rise since the fund invested in November.
However, Richards and his team also wrote that, despite
recent fears over the effects of an economic slowdown in China,
which has seen commodity stocks pare gains this month, they
remain bullish on their positions.
"Clearly markets are discounting a slowdown in China, and
maybe worldwide due to higher oil prices. But strangely this has
happened while broad indices are rising," the letter read.
"Our view is that our chosen investments in natural
resources represent outstanding value and are too cheap right
now. We hope to reap the benefit over the next year or so."
The letter also shows that RAB Special Situation's biggest
holding, at 22.7 percent of the fund, is Falkland Oil & Gas
.
RAB Special Situations, once the darling of the hedge fund
industry after returns of more than 1,000 percent in 2003's
commodities boom, ran into trouble during the credit crisis,
investing heavily in illiquid securities and losing 70 percent
in 2008.
It also bought into Northern Rock before the British bank
collapsed.
Last year the fund's troubled management firm, RAB Capital,
delisted from the stock market after seeing its assets under
management slump from around $7 billion at the end of 2007 to
less than $200 million.
In August RAB said that Richards and Michael Alen-Buckley,
the two co-founders of RAB, would invest $30 million of their
own money into Special Situations. Earlier in 2011 the firm had
said 79 percent of clients wanted to exit the fund when a
three-year lock-up ended later in the year.