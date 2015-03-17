UK regulator bans former Rabobank trader after U.S. Libor conviction

LONDON, March 17 Britain's financial regulator
has banned Paul Robson, a former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank
from the UK financial services industry following a
criminal conviction for Libor-related fraud in the United
States.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that
Robson, who last year pleaded guilty for his role in a
conspiracy to manipulate Rabobank's yen-denominated Libor
interest rate submissions, lacked honesty and integrity.
The ban is the FCA's first public action against a trader
for rigging Libor (London interbank offered rate), a benchmark
against which around $450 trillion of financial products from
mortgages to credit card loans are pegged worldwide.
