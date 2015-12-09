版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 10日 星期四 00:29 BJT

Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank plans additional 9,000 job cuts

AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Dutch lender Rabobank said on Wednesday it will trim 9,000 jobs, or 19 percent of its workforce, by 2018 and as it seeks to lift profits and prepare for tougher European banking guidelines.

The cuts come in addition to 3,000 positions the bank had already said it would trim by 2016. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by David Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐