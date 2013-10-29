版本:
Rabobank to pay $325 mln criminal fine in U.S. for Libor rigging

WASHINGTON Oct 29 Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank will pay a $325 million penalty to resolve criminal charges in the United States over its manipulation of benchmark interest rates, including Libor, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The bank entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the charges, the government said.

