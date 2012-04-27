UPDATE 2-Rabobank eyes possible sale of fund management arm

* Says reviewing "strategic options" for Robeco unit
* Sale seen fetching 1.5-2.0 billion euros - paper
* Reorganisation seen aimed at boosting capital position
By Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, April 27 Dutch lender Rabobank is
reviewing options for its fund management arm, including a
possible sale which could fetch as much as 2 billion euros as it
strives to meet new capital rules aimed at preventing a repeat
of the 2008-9 financial crisis.
A spokesman for the cooperatively-owned bank said on Friday
it was reviewing "strategic options" for fund management arm
Robeco, confirming a Dutch media report, but declining to
comment on any of the details.
Het Financieele Dagblad, citing unidentified sources, said
the bank hoped to sell Robeco for between 1.5 and 2.0 billion
euros and had appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
as advisers.
Rabobank, the largest retail bank in the
Netherlands, is working on a "strategic reorientation" for the
next four years and looking at the capital requirements of its
businesses as it, like other banks, has to comply with new rules
known as Basel III, the paper said.
As a result, it is also reviewing subsidiaries including
mortgage intermediary Obvion, car lease company De Lage Landen,
and property unit Rabo Vastgoed, the paper said.
The spokesman declined to comment on plans for these
businesses.
Rabobank lost its triple-A credit rating from Standard &
Poor's last year as the agency changed its ratings system.
But unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO and ING
Groep, it did not need state aid during the 2008 credit
crisis, and did not make a loss during that period.
However, it has already started a reorganisation of its
businesses, selling its majority stake in private Swiss bank
Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion)
to global private banking group Safra in November.
Robeco, which had 150.3 billion euros in assets under
management at the end of 2011, sells a range of investment
products to Rabobank and other banks.
Rabobank has its roots in the Dutch farming sector. It said
in March its international operations would focus on providing
banking services to the food and agricultural industry.
Dutch privately owned Friesland Bank, which was
rescued when Rabobank bought it earlier this month, on Friday
reported a net loss of 350 million euros ($463 million) in 2011
due to writedowns on several assets.