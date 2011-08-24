Rabobank H1 net profit up 13 pct on interest income

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
UTRECHT, Netherlands Aug 24 Dutch lender Rabobank [RABO.UL] said on Wednesday its first-half profit rose 13 percent, largely thanks to higher interest rate income.
Rabobank, a cooperative, said in a statement net profit was 1.85 billion euros in the first six months of 2011.
"Rabobank is optimistic about the level of its profits for the full year 2011, assuming no further worsening of the current economic conditions," Rabobank said.
Unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] and ING Groep ING.AS, Rabobank did not need state aid during the 2008 credit crisis, did not make a loss during that period, and is one of the few banks with a triple A credit rating.
It is the largest retail bank in the Netherlands based on market share of products offered to consumers and to small- and medium-sized companies, (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
