Rabobank accused of Libor manipulation by U.S. investors

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 Dutch cooperatively-owned Rabobank
has been accused by some U.S. investors along with 15
other banks, of manipulating Libor interest rates in the past,
bank spokesman Hendrik Jan Eijpe said on Friday.
Rabobank has received the summons documents for three class
action lawsuits from the lawyers of U.S. investors accusing the
full Libor Panel of manipulating interest rates between 2006 and
2009, Rabobank spokesman Eijpe told Reuters Friday.
He said the documents received name all 16 Libor Panel bank
members, which include Rabobank, but he declined to comment
further.
Libor, or the London Inter-Bank Offer Rate, is the interest
rate that banks charge each other for loans and is used
worldwide as short-term rate benchmark.
About $350 trillion of derivatives and other financial
products are based on Libor, and small declines in the rate can
cost borrowers and lenders billions of dollars in interest
income.
There are a variety of asset managers and pension funds
currently suing over Libor, after U.S. and Japanese regulators
were reported earlier this year to have been investigating
possible manipulation, focused on the 2006-2008 period.
Eijpe said Rabobank is currently studying the summons
documents.
Rabobank is the largest retail bank in the Netherlands based
on market share of products offered to consumers and small and
medium-sized companies, and employs around 59,000 people
worldwide.
